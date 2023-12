GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Harlem Globetrotters will travel to Grand Rapids in 2024, and you can win four tickets to see them play! You’ll witness a slam-dunk extravaganza as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters bring an unforgettable blend of dribbling, spinning and dunking to the court.

The Globetrotters will play at Van Andel Arena on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m.

Enter the contest from now through December 23 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be contacted by phone or email.