Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate

Features Fourteen Classic and Modern Disney Stories In One Epic Production

The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate.

This monumental ice-skating spectacular visits Van Andel Arena from February 2-5.

Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana. The wintry wonderland of Disney’s Frozen also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Exciting moments from Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime.

Win tickets to the magic by entering the DISNEY ON ICE CONTEST! From now until January 16th, you can win a family 4-pack of tickets to the show. Don’t miss your chance to win big!

Winners will be contacted by phone and email.