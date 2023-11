GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Renowned bands ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd are bringing their talent to Soaring Eagle in 2024 on Friday, August 9. Fans of rock won’t want to miss out on hearing their most memorable songs and recent releases. Enter the contest below and you could win four tickets to see them live!

Enter from now until Sunday, Nov. 19 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winner will be contacted by email and phone.