GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!

To-go Meals

Grand Rapids

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant | Pre-order by Nov. 18 | 4515 28th St SE, Kentwood, MI | Details

Sandy Point Beach House | Pre-order by Nov. 19 at Noon | 7175 Lakeshore Dr, West Olive, MI | Details

MeXo | Pre-order by Nov. 19 at Noon | 118 Fulton St. E., Grand Rapids, MI | Details

Amore Trattoria Italiana | Pre-order by Nov. 19 | 5080 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, MI| Details

Slows BBQ | Pre-order by Nov. 21| 435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI | Details

Kalamazoo/ Battle Creek

The Garden Griddle (Dine-in, curbside pickup & takeout) | 217 E. Michigan Ave., Paw Paw, MI.| See menu

Oakwood Bistro (Order by Nov. 19) | 3003 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo, MI | Details

Creative Catering Services Desserts (Order by Nov. 20) | 210 E Michigan Ave, Paw Paw, MI | Details

The Core Bistro | Pre-order by Nov. 21 | 31111 W Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI | Details

Fieldstone Grill |3970 West Centre Ave, Portage MI| Details

(AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

Buffets and Dinners

Boatwerks Waterfront Thanksgiving Buffet | Nov. 24 from 11 am to 4 pm | 216 Van Raalte Ave, Holland, MI | Details

RedRock Grille Thanksgiving Buffet | Nov. 24 from 11am – 4pm | 4600 Macatawa Legends Blvd., Holland MI, | Details

Reds at Thousand Oaks | Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11am- 4 pm | 4100 Thousand Oaks NE, Grand Rapids MI | Details

Thanksgiving Buffet at Cork Wine & Grille | Nov. 24 from 11am- 4 pm| 1600 Galbraith Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI | Details

Rush Creek Bistro Thanksgiving Buffet | Nov. 24 from 11am to 4 pm with reservations | 624 Port Sheldon Ave, Grandville, MI | Details

Thanksgiving Day Buffet at Reds | Nov. 24 from 11 am- 4 pm with reservations | 4100 Thousand Oaks Drive, Grand Rapids, MI | Details

Leo’s Seafood Restaurant & Bar | Nov. 24 from 11am-5 pm | 60 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI | Details

FireRock Grille Thanksgiving Buffet | Nov. 24 from 11 am-4 pm with reservations| 7177 Kalamazoo Ave, SE, Caledonia, MI | Details

National chains offering Thanksgiving dinners for Pre-order:

Bob Evans | Details

Cracker Barrel | Details

Golden Corral | Details

Family Fare | Details