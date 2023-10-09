GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is offering two sets of family-four pack winners with an overnight stay for “Wheel of Fortune Live!”

One of the greatest game shows of all time has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win at “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” Guests are randomly selected to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. The live stage show is the only way you can have the chance to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic wheel.

THE “WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE!” CONTEST runs from now until Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Two winners will receive a family four pack of tickets to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort to see the show at 4pm or 8pm and an overnight stay on Friday, November 24th.

Winners will be contacted by email and phone.