GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- More than one in five Michigan residents (over 2,250,000 people) receive Social Security. Additionally, Social Security benefits to Michiganders pump at least $40.2 billion into the state economy, and from 2018 through 2020, Social Security has lifted 526,000 residents aged 65 or older out of poverty.

Although Social Security remains one of the most popular federal programs, what will it look like years from now?

During “Real Possibilities” with AARP Michigan, Paula D. Cunningham joins a group of panelists for an informative discussion addressing frequently asked questions, the benefits of Social Security, statistics and the program’s future. Learn more here.

Guests include:

Max Richtman, President & CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare

Vonda VanTil, Regional Public Affairs Specialist, Social Security Administration

Frank Weathers, Volunteer, Aged 50+

Sadie Shattuck, Thought Leadership Council, Aged 20+

“Real Possibilities” is sponsored by AARP Michigan.