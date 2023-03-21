GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When it comes to assisted living for seniors, many people have preconceived notions about what is looks like. Some of these outdated beliefs include losing privacy, eating distasteful food, and not having any fun activities to participate in. Ben Leavell, Executive Director of Waterford Place at Sunset Senior Communities, debunks some of these myths by discussing the amenities and rewards of assisted living.

Regarding privacy, Ben says residents have all the privacy they need in their homes, however, assisted living staff are on the campus to assist residents with individual needs. On the topic of food and dining, Ben states their food is “scratch made fresh” and the menu is created to satisfy the resident’s palettes. He also says Waterford Place’s food service director is a certified chef, and residents have two great dining rooms to enjoy their daily meals.

Lastly, regarding having a social life, Ben says the options to have fun are endless. Special amenities at Waterford Place include having access to a swimming pool, a new fitness center, woodshops, educational classes, social gatherings, events, and much more!

If an older adult and their loved ones are still on the fence about transitioning into assisted living, Ben suggests taking a tour! “Go in and take a tour or even pop in unsolicited. Check out and see what’s going on and see if you can stay for a meal. Or see if you can observe some activities or events, and see what’s going on,” he says.

To learn more about life in assisted living, catch the AARP Real Possibilities segment featured in the video player above or contact Sunset Senior Communities:

Contact Sunset Senior Communities

Main Office

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

(Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities)