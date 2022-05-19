GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Two popular primetime drama series on ABC, “Station 19” and “Big Sky”, are ending their current seasons! Beginning at eight this evening on My ABC 4 West Michigan, viewers can watch their season finales jampacked with action, shocking twists, and entertaining scenes. Need a glimpse of what’s to come? Read below for a synopsis of both upcoming finales.

(Synopses provided by ABC/abcanet)

8 PM: “Station 19”

Photo courtesy of of ABC /abcanet

During the season finale of “Station 19”, titled, Crawl Out Through the Fallout” – “Andy tracks down a witness to testify at her trial. Meanwhile, Carina and Maya deal with a stressful situation, and the crew responds to a car wreck.

Guest-starring is Josh Randall as Sean Beckett, Merle Dandridge as Natasha Ross and Jennifer Jalene as Luisa Berrol,” ABC says.

10 PM: “Big Sky”

Photo courtesy of ABC/Anna Kooris

On the season finale of “Big Sky” called “Catch a Few Fish,” ABC reveals that, “In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return. Meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he’s crossed a serious line.

After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while.