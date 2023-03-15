GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- March is Irish American Heritage Month, and whether you’re showcasing your Irish pride or just looking to have some fun for St. Patrick’s Day, there are plenty of ways to get out in the community to commemorate Irish culture! Check out these upcoming events happening across West Michigan.

North Muskegon FAB- St. Patrick’s Day Party | Longboats & Leprechauns Date: March 17 Time: 6-11 pm Location: Walker Community Center, Muskegon, MI Throw on your best green ensembles or Norsemen, Viking, Irishmen or Leprechaun costumes and head down to North Muskegon’s St. Patrick’s Day party! The event features a costume contest, comedy show, green beer, dinner, silent auction and student art exhibit! According to the NMFAB, all fundraising proceeds support the arts at North Muskegon Public Schools. Learn more here.

Irish on Ionia Date: March 18 Location: Downtown Grand Rapids After a three-year hiatus, Irish on Ionia returns to Downtown Grand Rapids. The largest St. Patrick’s Day Street festival in Michigan will feature “Irish-themed food, beer, and entertainment as well as local draft beer and cocktails.” Learn more here.

10th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Date: March 18 Time: 11am Location: Downtown Muskegon (Western Ave from 6th St. to 2nd St.) Celebrate the feast day of St. Patrick and Muskegon’s Irish Heritage by participating in the 10th Annual Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Starting at 11 am the community can watch parade marchers, partake in a shanty decoration contest, win prizes from local businesses and organizations at no cost. Event organizers do encourage attendees to bring non-perishable food items to donate to local non-profits. Find additional information here.

St. Patrick’s Day cooking class Date: March 17 Time: 6-8 pm Location: Thought Design Learning Studio in Rockford, MI Learn how to whip up delicious traditional Irish dishes with the Thought Design Learning Studio. During the event, participants will get to enjoy corned beef and cabbage, guinness stew, Irish soda bread and Irish bangers as indicated on Thought Design’s website. View additional details here

Kalamazoo Wings “Green Ice for St. Patrick’s Day” Date: March 17 Time: 7 pm Location: Kalamazoo Wings, 3600 Vanrick Drive The Kalamazoo Wings, a professional hockey team and community staple, is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by painting their ice green! This tradition began in 1982, and is deemed the “granddaddy of all painted ice games.” Learn more here.

Celebrate Irish-American Heritage all year long!

Showing appreciation for Irish American heritage continues beyond St. Patrick’s Day! Celebrate all throughout the year by checking out local Irish Pubs, familiarizing yourself with Irish history, supporting Irish American clubs such as the Gaelic League/Irish American Club of West Michigan and The Muskegon Irish American Society, and taking a trip to Michigan cities with Irish heritage!