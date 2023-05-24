GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Memorial Day is Monday, May 29, and there are many ways to honor the fallen heroes who have sacrificed their lives serving our country. Refer to our guide of celebration ideas below!

Attend a Memorial Day parade or ceremony in West Michigan

You don’t have to travel far to feel the essence of Memorial Day. Find a parade or ceremony near you, by referring to this list of events.

Honor fallen heroes this Memorial Day with a “National Moment of Remembrance”

A memorial ceremony in Grand Rapids on Nov. 11, 2021. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8) It may be a simple gesture, but it holds great impact. Honor those who have lost their lives by participating in the “National Moment of Remembrance.” At 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day, take one minute to pause and pay respect to fallen soldiers no matter where you are. Learn more on Veteran.com

Support Veteran-owned businesses in Michigan

Photo courtesy of Getty images The past few years have taught us the imperativeness of supporting local businesses. Why not take it up a notch by supporting West Michigan heroes who have served our community and nation? Consider taking a trip to any of these Veteran-owned businesses to purchase products and services, or to thank a Veteran in person.

Tune into Memorial Day programming

Annually, PBS honors our Servicemen and Women by hosting a “National Memorial Day Concert”. The celebration features star-studded performances, documentary footage, and heartfelt readings honoring soldiers and their families at home.

Watch this year’s event on Sunday, May 28, at 8 p.m. (EST). Learn more information on PBS’s website.

Volunteer with the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation

Although Memorial Day is usually a time to gather with your family or friends, let’s not forget to take a moment to remember the true meaning of the holiday.

Consider honoring those who served in the armed forces by supporting the Memorial Day Flowers Foundation. Join the Foundation this upcoming holiday weekend at any participating cemetery “to honor our heroes with a floral tribute and a few words of thanks.”

Wear red, white and blue, and decorate your home with patriotic items

Show your pride by wearing your favorite red, white and blue outfit! You can also stop by your local grocery or crafts store to purchase Memorial Day-themed décor for your home, and get creative with chalk art!