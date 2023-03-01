GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When understanding brain health and causes of cognitive decline such as dementia and Alzheimer’s, many older adults have shared questions. Common discussions and concerns include the differences between Alzheimer’s and dementia, ways to seek support and overcome social stigmas, and how to enhance brain health.

During a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Paula D. Cunnigham discusses these topics with special guests:

James Mangi, PhD, from Dementia Friendly Saline

Sheria Robinson-Lane, PhD, University of Michigan School of Nursing

In the discussion, James and Sheria share their personal connections to dementia and Alzheimer’s, detail the factors that play a role in a person’s cognitive decline (environment, genetics, diet, etc.), and the ways families can better age in place when taking care of loved ones with disabilities.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s facts:

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, “an estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in 2022.” In addition, “1 and 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia,” killing more than “breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.”

What is the difference between Dementia and Alzheimer’s?

As stated on the Alzheimer’s Association’s website, “Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia. Dementia is not a specific disease. It’s an overall term that describes a group of symptoms.”

