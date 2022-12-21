GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This time of year, there’s nothing like cozying up on the couch with a warm blanket and a hot cup of cocoa in hand to watch Christmas movies in anticipation of the holiday. If you’re searching for some of the best family-friendly, comedic or scary holiday flicks, then our friends at Stacker have you covered.

They compiled Metacritic data on all Christmas movies and ranked them according to their Metascore (out of 10). “Any ties broken are broken by IMDb user scores (out of 10). Check out the top 10 best Christmas movies of all time and view the remainder of the list on Stacker’s website.

Best Christmas Movies of All Time, According to Critics | Stacker

10. Eastern Promises (2007)

Metascore: 82

IMDb rating: 7.6

Synopsis provided by Stacker: “A film focused on the Russian mob may not be what one thinks of as a Christmas film, but “Eastern Promises” carries plenty of Christmas-related themes involving gift-giving and family.”

9. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Metascore: 82

IMDb rating: 7.9

Synopsis provided by Stacker: “On the line between Halloween film and Christmas film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is beloved by both those who adore the spooky October season and the festive, snowy December season. The film follows Jack Skellington (voiced by Chris Sarandon, though Danny Elfman, who wrote the film’s score, sang Jack’s songs), the pumpkin king of Halloweentown, a gothic fantasy world filled with spooky creatures. After wandering in the woods, Jack accidentally finds the door to Christmastown and becomes enamored with the concepts and imagery he witnesses. The Tim Burton-produced film is filled with musical numbers, ranging from thrilling and scary to fun and festive, to represent the different holidays it portrays.”

8. A Christmas Tale (2008)

Metascore: 84

IMDb rating: 7

Synopsis provided by Stacker: “Not every family has the luxury of healthy familial relationships, as the French comedy “A Christmas Tale” reminds us. The film follows a family full of strained relationships and how that family is shaken upon the discovery that the family matriarch (Catherine Deneuve) has leukemia. The film is sharp and funny, successfully engaging critics and capturing the chaos that defines many family gatherings during the holiday season.”

7. Tangerine (2015)

Metascore: 86

IMDb rating: 71

Synopsis provided by Stacker: “Shot entirely on the iPhone and making its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, “Tangerine” is the epitome of an independent film.

“The film received marks for its unique attitude and for its depiction of an often-overlooked subculture.”

6. Little Women (1994)

Metascore: 87

IMDb rating: 7.3

Synopsis provided by Stacker: “One of the several adaptations of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel “Little Women,” this film features Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, and Susan Sarandon as members of the March clan. As with all adaptations of the novel, this film focuses on the relationships between the March sisters and how those relationships evolve over the years. With wintry scenes sprinkled throughout the film, Christmas serves as the backdrop for one of the more important family gatherings depicted in the film.”

5. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Metascore: 88

IMDb rating: 7.9

Synopsis provided by Stacker: “Possibly the oldest Christmas classic that remains a strong favorite to this day is “Miracle on 34th Street.” The film follows a department store Santa who claims to be the real deal. Though the cheery Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) wins the hearts of children and adults alike, his claim that he’s the “real” Santa Claus ultimately leads to a high-profile court case to determine his mental state. From start to finish, the film carries a theme of joy in the face of cynicism and true holiday spirit. Even after attempts to remake the film, the original version still stands its ground as a must-watch, family-friendly seasonal staple.”

4. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Metascore: 89

IMDb rating: 8.6

Synopsis provided by Stacker: “Frank Capra co-wrote and directed “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which remains an influential Christmas film even today.” A guardian angel intervenes an overwhelmed man’s (James Stewart) life, and “guides him through points in his life to moments where he made a difference for other people.”

3. Little Women (2019)

Metascore: 91

IMDb rating: 7.8

Synopsis provided by Stacker: “In another remake of the literary classic, “Little Women,” the 2019 rendition directed by Greta Gerwig was lauded for its fresh take on a familiar story through unique cinematography and storytelling. Unlike versions in the past, the story was not scripted chronologically. Viewers get thrown back and forth in time to check in on the formative moments of the women’s lives. The film was nominated for a total of 188 awards around the world and won 72 of them—including an Oscar for Best Achievement in Costume Design.”

2. Carol (2015)

Metascore: 94

IMDb rating: 7.2

Synopsis provided by Stacker: “Based on a 1952 book titled “The Price of Salt,” “Carol” is a queer romance film starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara—and one of the top-rated films of 2015. Taking place during the Christmas season in the 1950s, the film follows Therese (Mara), an aspiring photographer, and Carol (Blanchett), who is undergoing a difficult divorce. The two women connect after a chance encounter and, before long, enter into a passionate, complicated romance. While essentially melodramatic and not necessarily focused on familial themes associated with Christmas, the film has been applauded by critics and audiences alike for its compelling and engaging storyline.”

1. The Apartment (1960)

Metascore: 94

IMDb rating: 8.3

Synopsis provided by Stacker: “Legendary actors Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine star in “The Apartment,” a famous romantic comedy centering on extramarital affairs.”

To view the full list of the best Christmas movies of all time according to critics, visit Stacker’s website.