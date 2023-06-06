GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When providing easy access to the resources you need, the Storehouse of Michigan is a great community asset. The Storehouse exists to reduce poverty by providing “national and local, brand new product donations, to be redistributed to local nonprofits and low-income schools.”

Located in Grand Rapids, MI, the Storehouse of Michigan’s 20,000 sq ft warehouse features many products ranging from hygiene products, toys, beds, appliances and everything a person can find in a big box store-minus food.

During an AARP Real Possibilities segment, Jessica Johns from The Storehouse shares more details on how their team is bridging the gap between big stores, local nonprofits and schools. Jessica also shares ways community members can access provided resources and programs, donate items and volunteer.

Learn more by visiting The Storehouses’ website.