GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There is an exciting new program coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, titled The Intersection of Art and Nature, on August 27th. This is a fun series of interactive programs that focus on the Grand River Watershed and how it makes connections to art. These classes are family focused and are oriented for students from 3rd to 8th grade. Each area offers a different area of focus to choose from. These are one-hour programs which are limited to 20 participants at a time. Start time for each class is staggered and parents can sign up for as many classes as they wish. Parents are encouraged to join their child and must also register. Registration is just $2 per attendee for each class, plus the cost of general admission to the museum. Advanced reservation is recommended. To register and for more information check out their website here.

Bug Lab – 10:30 a.m.

Students will work with Professor Nancy Hart of Kendall College of Art and Design to explore a variety of insects that call the Grand River home. This course will travel to the riverfront to identify different species, their body segments and ways the insects have adapted to their environment. The program will continue in the Museum’s lab to create illustrations and diagrams of the species they collected.



Aquatic Life – 12:00 p.m.

This program will continue the conversation about the aquatic life of the Grand River and focus on the fish that live, migrate or spawn in the Grand River including Lake Sturgeon. Students will work with scientist Marty Holtgren of Encompass Socio-ecological Consulting investigating the different species by looking at models of the different types of fish present in the river, compare and contrast size, color and shape. To further the artistic connections, participants will use carved fish petroglyphs to create prints of the different species.



Exploring Birds – 1:30 p.m.

This program, led by Science Educator Morgan Bailey, is an exploration of the different birds that make their homes along the Grand River and the greater watershed. Participants will look at plumage, beaks, talons, and other bird anatomy to make connections to adaptation. Additionally, the program will explore the body designs that make each bird unique. Exploring Birds will also look at the important role color plays in the bird kingdom and how we, as humans, have used those plumages for inspiration for our own color palettes.

Sponsor Grand Rapids Public Museum



