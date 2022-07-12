GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- With “Top Gun: Maverick” soaring past expectations to become the highest grossing movie of the year, and “Jurassic World: Dominion” continuing to show nature finds a way, the summer box office is officially in full swing! After a shaky couple years due to the pandemic, many of the blockbusters are rolling out and audiences are showing up to the theaters.

There’s still a whole summer of movies to look forward to, and with the movies acting as a perfect way to beat the heat, let’s take a look at what you can expect from the box office for the next three months:

June

June 17:

“Lightyear” (Rated PG) – “In 1995, Andy got a toy from his favorite movie…this is that movie.” Pixar brings Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story outside of Andy’s room and shows him on an adventure to infinity and beyond. Starring Chris Evans and Keke Palmer, directed by Angus MacLane.

June 24:

“The Black Phone” (Rated R) – 13 year old Finney Shaw is abducted and kept in a basement. When a disconnected phone begins ringing, the voices of the abductor’s previous victims begin speaking to him and attempt to save his life. Starring Ethan Hawke, directed by Scott Derrickson.

“Elvis” (Rated PG13) – Austin Butler takes on the role of a lifetime as the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley. Supported by Bill Murray as Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker, this biopic tells the story of Elvis’ life and his meteoric rise to fame. Directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Photo courtesy of Getty images

July

July 1:

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” (PG) – The Minions return in this origin story exploring Gru’s first steps into the world of villainy. Steve Carell reprises his role as Gru. Directed by Kyle Balda.

July 8:

“Thor: Love and Thunder” (PG13) – Thor’s 4th solo entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sees his retirement interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher. Thor must enlist help from his allies Valkyrie, Korg, and his former girlfriend Jane Foster to stop Gorr the God Butcher. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale. Directed by Taika Waititi.

July 15:

“Paws of Fury”: The Legend of Hank (PG) – A dog must learn the way of the samurai to save a village from destruction. Starring Michael Cera and Samuel L Jackson, directed by Mark Koetsier, Chris Bailey, and Rob Minkoff.

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (PG) – A British housekeeper whose dream it is to own a Christian Dior dress goes on a trip to Paris to fulfill her dream. Starring Lesley Manville

“Where the Crawdads Sing” (PG13) – Kya is an outsider who grew up in the marshlands of North Carolina. After becoming close to two men in the village, one is suddenly found dead and she becomes the main suspect. Kya must clear her name and wade through the many secrets surrounding her. Based on the best-selling novel. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, directed by Olivia Newman.

July 22:

“Nope” (Rating TBD) – From the frightening mind of Jordan Peele comes Nope, a horror film about caretakers at a California horse ranch where unexplainable events begin taking place. Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, directed by Jordan Peele.

July 29:

“DC League of Super-Pets” (PG) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart star in this animated comedy adventure about Batman and Superman’s pet dogs. When the Justice League is kidnapped, it’s up to their pets to save them. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, directed by Jared Stern.

“Vengeance” (Rating TBD) – A journalist travels to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was hooking up with. Starring B.J. Novak, Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook and Dove Cameron. Directed by B.J. Novak.

Photo courtesy of Getty images.

August

August 5th:

“Bullet Train” (Rating TBD) – An unlucky assassin named Ladybug is given a seemingly easy and peaceful job on the Bullet Train in Japan that quickly becomes the opposite of easy or peaceful when Ladybug finds out he’s not the only assassin on this train. Starring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Brian Tyree Henry.

“Easter Sunday” (Rating TBD) – A man returns home for an Easter celebration with his wild and bickering family. Featuring an all-star cast,this comedy serves as a love letter to Jo Koy’s Filipino-American community. Starring Jo Koy, Jimmy O Yang, Tiffany Haddish, Tia Carrere and directed by Jay Chandrasekhar.

August 19:

“Beast” (Rating TBD) – A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a rogue lion on the savannah. Starring Idris Elba, Iyana Halley, Leah Sava Jefferies. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur.

August 31:

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” (Rating TBD) – A teacher travels to Istanbul to attend a conference, but finds a Djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. However, she is cautious of him and his alleged powers. Starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, directed by George Miller.