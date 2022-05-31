GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Music is a universal language with several benefits! Not only can it connect people, but it has positive effects on our health, especially when it comes to the brain.

During a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities, renowned professional percussionist and Jazz studies educator, Kevin “Bujo” Jones, gives a musical performance and discusses AARP Michigan’s “Virtual Rhythm Circle” with Paula D. Cunningham, and details his musical journey.

Watch in the video player above.

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan).