GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Nothing says summer like live outdoor music and concerts! To cherish the remaining days of this beautiful season, the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA) announced the return of live music at the Blandford Nature Center. The “Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series” is back, and “music-lovers of all ages are encouraged to come and enjoy a night of live music in nature with their friends,” the organization says.

This year’s concert series consists of four Saturday evening concerts beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy a diverse line-up of acts catering to varying music tastes.

Mark your calendars, and have a look at the concert schedule:

Aug. 20: The Caribbean Soul Experience

Aug. 27: The Fever Haze

Sept.10: The Rough & Tumble

Sept. 17: Hannah Rose Graves

Additional acts include special performances from students attending the Red Rose Music Lab and Grandville Arts and Humanities (GAAH): Girls Rock!

Photo courtesy of Getty images

How to purchase tickets:

According to the WMTA, “Tickets are $3 for non-members, and free for members and children 12 and under. For members, there is an optional donation of $10 which will go towards supporting Bands at Blandford Outdoor Concert Series and other opportunities that enhance the community’s connection and access to nature. This event is open to the public and people of all ages.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online ahead of the concert, or guests may purchase tickets at the door. Pre-registration is not required to attend.”

What to bring:

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and bundle up with blankets. Adult beverages and food are available on-site through vendors Brewery Vivant, El Caribe, Land Whale Deli and more.

To learn more information about the concert series and to purchase tickets, attendees can visit: blandfordnaturecenter.org/experiences/community-calendar/

Blandford Nature Center is located at 1715 Hillburn Ave NW. Grand Rapids, MI 49504.