GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- You’re invited to join the West Michigan community in celebrating Pacific Islander and Asian American communities! The sixth annual Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival returns to Calder Plaza from 11 am to 11 pm on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11.

According to the West Michigan Tourist Association, this free, family-friendly event features “a diversity of cultural performances, demonstrations, youth activities, a marketplace, Asian food trucks/booths, and more.”

“The festival educates, entertains, and brings the entire community together to showcase the unique Asian-Pacific cultures and peoples that live right here in the Grand Rapids area—and beyond,” said Ace Marasigan, founder and CEO of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation. “I’m proud of our team, vendors, sponsors and entertainers, without these interical components we wouldn’t be able to create an epicenter of Asian-Pacific pride in the West Michigan community.”

Have a look at this year’s schedule of events:

Morning Yoga | Friday + Saturday | 9:30 AM

Grand Opening Ceremony | Friday, June 10 | 4 PM

Taiko Drummers and Lion Dancers performance. Golden Tiger Dragon parade.

Kroon Band and the Polynesian Indigenous Knowledge Organization | Friday, June 10 | 6 PM

Stories and dances from Polynesia. Kroon Band and the Polynesian Indigenous Knowledge Organization

Cultural Fashion Show | | Friday, June 10 | 5 PM

Grand Rapids by Night – Vietnamese Show | | Friday, June 10 | 7 PM

Special Entertainment Friday Night & VIP | Friday, June 10| 3:30 PM – 11 PM

Entertainment: Kroon Band and the Polynesian Indigenous Knowledge Organization, Filipino Folk Dances, Hmong Night Preview Concert, House Band Dance Party: Better Than Karaoke Band, and many more…

Virgil Nishimura Moment | Saturday, June 11 | 11 AM

A highlight of Veteran and Grand Rapids resident Virgil Nishimura

Bollywood Dance | Saturday, June 11| 2:15 PM

Filipino American Community of West Michigan Dance Troupe | Saturday, June 11| 3:30 PM

Hmong Night | Saturday, June 11| 4 PM – 11 PM

6 Hours of the best Hmong musical artists.

View a complete schedule of events here.