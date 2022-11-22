GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — Retailers throughout the country are getting ready for the craziest day of the year, Black Friday. With huge sales on items that normally cost a pretty penny, be sure to read up on stores’ big deals and opening hours! Happy holidays, and happy shopping!
2022 Black Friday deals and store hours in West Michigan:
Bass Pro Shops – Stores open at 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.| Save up to 50% off.
Bed Bath & Beyond – Stores open at 6 a.m.- 10 p.m. | Save up to 60% off (no coupon needed) and double points on 9,000+ products.
Best Buy – Stores open at 5a.m.-10 p.m. | Save early on electronics, small and large appliances, and trending tech both online and in-store.
Big Lots – Stores open at 6 a.m.-11 p.m. | Save up to 30% off on Christmas Items, furniture, and more.
Cabela’s – Stores open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. | Save up to 50% off of hundreds of items in-store and online all week long! Deals include flannels for the whole family, rifles, chart plotters and fish finders and more.
Costco –Stores open at 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. | Save up to $400 off on in-store and online products.
The Crossroads Mall – Opens at 11 a.m.-8 p.m. | See featured deals
Dick’s Sporting Goods – Hours vary by location | Save up to 50% off
GameStop – Hours vary by location | Save up to 60% off on select video games, up to 25% off statures and replicas, and more.
JCPenney – Stores opens at 5 a.m.-10 p.m. | Save up to 75% off of gold and fine silver jewelry, 60% off of cold-weather accessories, 60% off of holiday decor and more.
Kohl’s – Stores open at 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. | Save up to 70% off.
The Lakes Mall – Opens at 6 a.m.-9 p.m. | See featured deals
Lowe’s – Stores open at 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. | Save up to $100 on select grills and accessories, 50% off custom blinds and shades, and more.
Macy’s – Stores open at 6 a.m.-11:50 p.m. | Save on gifts, luggage, watches, furniture, LEGOS, and much more
Meijer –Stores open at 6 a.m. | BOGO $1 Yankee Candle large jars or tumblers, get $10 off when you buy $40 of holiday decor, trees, lights and more.
Michaels – Stores open at 7 a.m.-10 p.m. | Save up to 70% off of products, up to 60% off of all trees, and more.
PetSmart – Stores open at 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. | Save up to $200 on select aquatic ensembles and more.
Rivertown Crossings – Opens at 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. | See featured deals
Sam’s Club – Stores open at 10 a.m.-8 p.m. | See featured deals while supply’s last
Sears – Stores open at 9 a.m.-10 p.m. | Save up to 30% off select appliances, 50% off mechanic’s tool sets and power tools, 25% off lawn and garden, up to 10% off game consoles and more.
Tanger Outlets – Stores open at 6 a.m.-9 p.m. | See featured deals
Target – Stores open at 7 a.m. | Save up to $150 on Apple products, 50% off of hundreds of toys, TVs, kitchen items, floor care, clothing, Christmas trees and more.
Walmart – Stores open at 6 a.m.-11 p.m. | Save on Apple watches, PlayStations, seasonal decor, fashion, phones and tech, and more.
Woodland Mall – Opens at 7 am.-9 p.m. | See featured deals
2022 Thanksgiving Day store hours in West Michigan:
Bass Pro Shops – Stores open at 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Best Buy – CLOSED
Big Lots – Stores open at 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Cabela’s – Stores open 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Costco – CLOSED
The Crossroads Mall – Opens at 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods – CLOSED
GameStop – CLOSED
JCPenney – CLOSED
Kohl’s – CLOSED
The Lakes Mall – CLOSED
Macy’s – CLOSED
Meijer – Most stores open at 6 a.m.-5 p.m.
Michaels – CLOSED
Rivertown Crossings – CLOSED
Sears – CLOSED
Tanger Outlets – CLOSED
Target – CLOSED
Walmart – CLOSED
Woodland Mall – CLOSED