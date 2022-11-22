GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — Retailers throughout the country are getting ready for the craziest day of the year, Black Friday. With huge sales on items that normally cost a pretty penny, be sure to read up on stores’ big deals and opening hours! Happy holidays, and happy shopping!

2022 Black Friday deals and store hours in West Michigan:

Bass Pro Shops – Stores open at 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.| Save up to 50% off.

Bed Bath & Beyond – Stores open at 6 a.m.- 10 p.m. | Save up to 60% off (no coupon needed) and double points on 9,000+ products.

Best Buy – Stores open at 5a.m.-10 p.m. | Save early on electronics, small and large appliances, and trending tech both online and in-store.

Big Lots – Stores open at 6 a.m.-11 p.m. | Save up to 30% off on Christmas Items, furniture, and more.

Cabela’s – Stores open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. | Save up to 50% off of hundreds of items in-store and online all week long! Deals include flannels for the whole family, rifles, chart plotters and fish finders and more.

Costco –Stores open at 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. | Save up to $400 off on in-store and online products.

The Crossroads Mall – Opens at 11 a.m.-8 p.m. | See featured deals

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Hours vary by location | Save up to 50% off

GameStop – Hours vary by location | Save up to 60% off on select video games, up to 25% off statures and replicas, and more.

JCPenney – Stores opens at 5 a.m.-10 p.m. | Save up to 75% off of gold and fine silver jewelry, 60% off of cold-weather accessories, 60% off of holiday decor and more.

Kohl’s – Stores open at 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. | Save up to 70% off.

The Lakes Mall – Opens at 6 a.m.-9 p.m. | See featured deals

Lowe’s – Stores open at 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. | Save up to $100 on select grills and accessories, 50% off custom blinds and shades, and more.

Macy’s – Stores open at 6 a.m.-11:50 p.m. | Save on gifts, luggage, watches, furniture, LEGOS, and much more

Meijer –Stores open at 6 a.m. | BOGO $1 Yankee Candle large jars or tumblers, get $10 off when you buy $40 of holiday decor, trees, lights and more.

Michaels – Stores open at 7 a.m.-10 p.m. | Save up to 70% off of products, up to 60% off of all trees, and more.

PetSmart – Stores open at 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. | Save up to $200 on select aquatic ensembles and more.

Rivertown Crossings – Opens at 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. | See featured deals

Sam’s Club – Stores open at 10 a.m.-8 p.m. | See featured deals while supply’s last

Sears – Stores open at 9 a.m.-10 p.m. | Save up to 30% off select appliances, 50% off mechanic’s tool sets and power tools, 25% off lawn and garden, up to 10% off game consoles and more.

Tanger Outlets – Stores open at 6 a.m.-9 p.m. | See featured deals

Target – Stores open at 7 a.m. | Save up to $150 on Apple products, 50% off of hundreds of toys, TVs, kitchen items, floor care, clothing, Christmas trees and more.

Walmart – Stores open at 6 a.m.-11 p.m. | Save on Apple watches, PlayStations, seasonal decor, fashion, phones and tech, and more.

Woodland Mall – Opens at 7 am.-9 p.m. | See featured deals

2022 Thanksgiving Day store hours in West Michigan:

Bass Pro Shops – Stores open at 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Best Buy – CLOSED

Big Lots – Stores open at 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Cabela’s – Stores open 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Costco – CLOSED

The Crossroads Mall – Opens at 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods – CLOSED

GameStop – CLOSED

JCPenney – CLOSED

Kohl’s – CLOSED

The Lakes Mall – CLOSED

Macy’s – CLOSED

Meijer – Most stores open at 6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Michaels – CLOSED

Rivertown Crossings – CLOSED

Sears – CLOSED

Tanger Outlets – CLOSED

Target – CLOSED

Walmart – CLOSED

Woodland Mall – CLOSED