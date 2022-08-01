GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-This summer many children were in class to catch up on learning due to the loss faced from the pandemic. What they did not know was that Maranda was ready to surprise them with the best day ever at recess. Kids in Wyoming, Muskegon, Battle Creek, Holland, and Kalamazoo were surprised when they found their playgrounds decorated and full of inflatable bounce houses, games, prizes and princesses. With the help of great community partners Maranda was able to make a difference in so many kids lives this summer. For the 28th year, the Maranda Park Party season comes to a close after another successful year of making kids smile in West Michigan.