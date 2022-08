GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) If you are looking for some family fun this Summer how about checking out one of the 129 lighthouses that our state has to offer. Little Sable Point Light House is 115 feet tall and has 139 steps. They have free, family friendly concerts on the beach on Wednesday nights. Bring your own chair and enjoy great music and views of Lake Michigan.

Admission to climb Little Sable Point Light House

17 and under -5 dollars

18 and up -8 dollars

Veterans free