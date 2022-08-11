GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Wedgwood Christian Services is committed to providing a wide range of services for kids, adults, and families to help improve their mental, emotional, and behavioral wellbeing. Did you know that August is Wellness month? When we think of wellness we may think of physical exercise or our diet, but it is much more than that. Wellness includes physical, emotional, social, intellectual, occupational, financial, and environmental parts of our lives. All these aspects are interconnected and directly affect one another.

Wellness is especially important when it comes to children. It is important that we as parents address necessities in our children’s wellness such as education, confidence, and self-worth. These have a huge impact on the overall happiness of our children, as well their development. But Wellness is much more than just taking care of our direct needs, it also includes what we can do for others.

Wedgwood Christian Services believes in the importance of helping others. They have a group of young community leaders looking to make a difference titled the NextGen Board. They host events to support and help the community, like their Fill the Backpack event. The events focus is on supporting the community through encouragement cards and school supplies so there will be no obstacle to prevent these children from learning. The event is also aimed to address needs that tie in to a kids overall wellness.

