GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Biggby Coffee understands the importance of keeping the community going. For years they have been the good morning Michigan has needed by providing kind and friendly service and delicious drinks. Biggby understands that when it comes to community development, our teachers are fundamental in creating future leaders. Biggby has started a teacher of the month promotion to support local teachers. Each month you can nominate your favorite teacher for a chance for their classroom to receive a $500 donation from Biggby Coffee. This month’s winner is Mrs. Youngs who teaches Young 5 students at Gilkey Elementary School in Plainwell.

It is easy to see from the moment you step into Mrs. Youngs’s classroom that she is passionate about supporting and encouraging these kids. Posters are put up on the walls of her room with words of encouragement. Sayings such as “If I am always trying, I am always improving” or “Sprinkle encouragement everywhere.” Mrs. Youngs says she teaches because she is excited to be her students first teacher. She takes pride setting a good foundation for the excitement of learning.

With the $500 donation, Mrs. Youngs plans on using the money to buy playsets in her classroom. Places like post offices, veterinarians, or restaurants for her students to play and incorporate social skills. She says that play is an extremely important aspect when it comes to teaching Young 5 students. Congratulations to Mrs. Youngs this month’s Biggby Coffee’s Teacher of the Month!

