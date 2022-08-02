GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Education Staff at Van Andel Institute wants to recognize all of the hard work and effort that our teachers put in to support our children. After a 2 and a half year break the Science on the Grand is back in person. Teachers from all over the Midwest come to Science on the Grand to learn new class techniques, as well as shares ones they have found effective. This event builds a sense of community among the teachers which helps them become better educators. This is a great way to give teachers some extra help and get them excited for the classroom in the fall.

Sponsor Van Andel Institute