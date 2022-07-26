GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Fifth Third Bank If you are looking for the Ultimate location for a summer night concert, then look no further than Frederick Meijer Gardens. They have provided an amphitheater which is home to the Fifth Third bank Summer Concert series. This year there are 33 concerts that started in June and span all the way into September. Fifth Third Bank is also hosting a Tuesday Evening Music club. Occurring 12 times this year the Music Club features local artists and is free admission if you are a member.

The Fifth third Bank Summer Concert series is more than just music. It is an event where people gather, socialize, and connect with their community. Many come with family or friends bringing lawn chairs and coolers ready to have a good time. Fifth Third Bank is all about family and community. Bringing people together while enjoying the fun aspect of art and culture at the Meijer Gardens. One thing is for sure, Summer sure goes by quick when you are having fun.

