GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – West Michigan Whitecaps Today was full of summer fun for kids at the Whitecaps, as they turned their ball park into a water park. Hosting their first ever Super Splash day, kids came out in their beach gear to enjoy some water fun. From inflatable pools, to a dunk tank, a unicorn, and water balloons, this is sure to be a fond summer memory for several kids. This event is just one of many that the Whitecaps do to bring more than just great baseball to the community.

Many fans have grown accustom to seeing more than just a baseball game when it comes to watching a Whitecaps game. Some would say that baseball is a 2nd act when it comes to all the on field promotions and activities that are offered at LMCU ball park. While some families may not know exactly who won the baseball game when they leave, they will remember the countless hours of family fun that they enjoyed.

The Whitecaps still have plenty of baseball games left in the season and encourage you to plan a trip to a ballgame. Tickets are affordable starting at just 10 dollars a ticket for lawn seats. You can check out the Whitecaps full schedule and ticket information here.