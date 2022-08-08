GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-It is always important that your child starts the school year off on the right foot. Thanks to In the Image, thousands of kids in Kent County will have a brand-new pair for free to start the school year. Today they kicked off the 1st day of giving away shoes and lots of parents came and lined up. In the Image celebrated its 26th year of giving away shoes, this time it was at their new location. Their focus is to give shoes to kids in need from Pre-K through 5th grade.

This year they plan on giving away 4,000 pairs of shoes to kids in need. This brings so much joy and comfort to these kids as a pair of new shoes allows them to go back to school the right way. This also helps a lot of parents who were unsure as to when they would be able to buy their kids new shoes. If you are looking to help out you can donate and sign up to volunteer here.