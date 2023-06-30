GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Drivers, start your engines and head down to the Berlin Raceway! If you are looking for family fun, there is something very special happening every Wednesday and Saturday at Berlin. Every child 15 and under gets in free, and there are plenty of fun kid’s activities. Come out to the track to enjoy a clean, family-friendly environment with exciting racing.

Berlin Raceway works hard to keep its racetrack family-friendly. It is very important to Berlin Raceway that families enjoy their visit. With a well-maintained concourse and delicious food, it’s clear why families love visiting!

If kids are interested in racing while out at the track, there are ways for them to get involved. Racing on Wednesdays and Saturdays are the Mini Wedges. Kids 6 to 14 drive a go-kart in front of a big crowd at Berlin. With full safety gear and a fire suit, it is quite the experience. Some of these kids take that step even further as adults.

The passion for racing is strong at Berlin Raceway. They understand the time and commitment it takes to make an enjoyable experience for spectators and competitors. They are one big family at Berlin Raceway, and when you’re focused on family fun, you can always wave a checkered flag.

