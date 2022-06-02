GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s that time again! TIME and ABC are celebrating this year’s most influential people. They have produced a list that features the top 100 individuals believed to have a profound impact on our world, whether it be for their exceptional skills as a leader or their positive influence on society.

For the first time ever, they will bring viewers inside the exclusive TIME100 Gala with the special television event, “TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People,” airing from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, on ABC 4 West Michigan.

Special features of this year’s Time100 Gala

The one-hour special features musical performances by Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert, and appearances by members of the iconic list of the most influential people in the world including Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Quinta Brunson and more.

Photo courtesy of TIME

Simu Liu, a Canadian actor who is best known for his role as “Shang-Chi” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is hosting the TIME100 Gala this year. When asked about this event, he shared, “I’m incredibly honored and excited to be the first-ever host of the Time100 Gala.” He continued by sharing, “As an Asian-Canadian immigrant kid who grew up in a suburb outside Toronto, I never imagined that I would one day share a dinner table with some of the most influential individuals in the world.”

He also adds that he is “looking forward to speaking about our successes but also about our shared responsibility to use our platforms and our influence to improve the world. I’m grateful to TIME for entrusting me with the opportunity to be an integral part of this special evening.”

The issue has five worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: actor Simu Liu, recording artist Mary J. Blige, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Prime Minister Mia Mottley and actor Zendaya. To view all of this year’s nominees, click here!

Don’t forget to tune in to this year’s “TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People”, at 8 p.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan.