GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rosemont– Shopping is heating up this summer at the Shopping Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, Illinois. Did you know that there are 130 designer outlet stores such as Gucci, Nike, and Under Armor, at the Shopping Fashion Outlets of Chicago? There is something for everyone, as not only do they feature specialty, high end brands, but they also have stores where anyone can shop. From a children’s section to shops moms will love, there is something for everyone. This month they are having a promotion called Jolly in July. If you bring in a Children’s toy for Christmas to the concierge service, you will receive a 10-dollar gift card to one of the stores at the Outlet.

Not only does the Shopping Fashion Outlets of Chicago feature great shopping, but they also have beautiful scenery. One example is the artwork featured in the outlet. One is an art piece made completely out of Denim Jeans. Not only is it eye appealing, but it also supports sustainability. Another great feature of the Outlets of Chicago is the Text Concierge services they offer. If you have any questions while you are shopping, you can simply text a question and they will get back to you with an answer as soon as possible.

All this shopping and fun can be ware you out after a long day of fun, so it is important not to forget about accommodations. The Sheraton of Rosemont is a home away from home. Located in the heart of Rosemont, its location offers easy accessibility to many things in the area. It has recently been modernized and offers many resources to its guests. Best of all Rosemont is great to visit any time of the year. The have something for every season such as Baseball and Softball in the summertime, Hockey in the winter, as well as ice skating to name a few. While you are having fun during your time in Rosemont, you can rest easy knowing you have a convenient, comfortable, and secure hotel to stay in.

Sponsor: Rosemont