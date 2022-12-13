GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Elder fraud takes many forms as criminals seek to take advantage of this growing and vulnerable population.

James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, shares the reasons seniors are more susceptible to fraud, the most common crimes, and ways seniors can protect themselves.

“Our senior adults have worked a lifetime to build their wealth, their assets, and there are fraudsters out there that know that. They are people that do not want to work. They want to commit fraud and take their money. Their hard-earned money. So, that’s essentially why they (seniors) are the targets of these frauds,” James says.

Recognize fraud attempts and end communication with perpetrators

Research unrecognized numbers, addresses and businesses

Do not hesitate to say “no” or refrain from providing identifiable information to unverified sources

Ways to recover finances

James says if a senior is a victim of fraud, they should contact their local institution and report internet crime to the FBI by visiting ic3.gov.

