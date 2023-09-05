GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- As technology evolves and our reliance on the internet increases, questions surrounding cybersecurity, ransomware and artificial intelligence persist. In this digital age, how can we best protect confidential information? Is there a way to prevent cyber threats? During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Dan Lohrmann, chief information security officer at Presidio, joins Paula D. Cunningham to address frequently asked questions and concerns.

To prevent identity theft and data breaches of personal information, Dan suggests enabling two-factor authentication. According to Microsoft, two-factor authentication is “an identity and access management security method that requires two forms of identification to access resources and data.” Learn more about the benefits and how to implement two-factor authentication by visiting aarpmi.org/2fa.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

In regard to artificial intelligence, Dan says there are pros and cons. The benefits include but aren’t limited to task automation, creative writing, language translations, coding, and composing audio and speech. The negatives of artificial intelligence can include a lack of human-like empathy and critical thinking, concerns about accuracy, plagiarism, privacy and hacking. Learn more about artificial intelligence by visiting ai.gov.

