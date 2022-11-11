Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Simply telling someone thank you can go a long way. Northern High School teacher Faith Shotts-Flikkema life was changed over a decade ago when she saw a veteran custodian thanked for his service by the school which touched her heart and led her to incorporate writing letters to Word War II veterans. Many were touched by these letters saying that no one had ever asked them about their experiences before. Some Veterans even responded in lengthy 5 paged letters to students. You can read the full story here at School News Network.

