GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- March may be nearing its end, but the Women’s History Month celebration continues! ABC 4 West Michigan is excited to announce the third finalist of its “Remarkable Women of West Michigan” campaign.

West Michigan, meet Sarah McGarry!

Sarah & John McGarry. Photo courtesy of Sarah McGarry

Sarah is remarkable in many ways. She’s a proud native of Lake Odessa Michigan and continues to make a positive lasting impact on the community. As the Founder and Co-owner of C & R Restaurant in Lake Odessa, MI, Sarah provides the community with quality cooked meals daily and has even gone to extra mile to serve local resident’s outside of typical restaurant hours.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarah and her husband, John McGarry, provided relief for many families and locals without food, by offering free meals. Her selflessness and natural desire to tend to the needs of others is one of many qualities admired by her loved ones.

“There are three traits that I’m thinking of that I get inspired from Sarah from, and it’s the first one to be selflessness. It doesn’t really matter who you are or what position you’re in, what’s happened to you, where you’re from. She will help you.” Treston McGarry, Stepson of Sarah McGarry

McGarry family. Photo courtesy of Sarah McGarry.

Extending a helping hand without hesitation

In addition to providing meal relief, Sarah and her family continue to help when and where they are able. According to her husband John, “She has supplied food, gift cards, prizes, sponsorships and fundraisers for many different activities in the Lakewood area, from the demo derby to the school sports teams. She adopts a family in need every year at Christmas to supply gifts to the kids in the family, that they may experience a little joy at Christmas. On top of all this, she still manages to get our kids up and off to school each morning and take another student to school as well.”

It takes ample time, effort, dedication, and a huge heart to consistently uplift members of the community, but Sarah does so proudly.

Building up the next generation

When this remarkable woman isn’t tending to her duties as the co-owner and sometimes prep cook at C & R Restaurant, and volunteering in the community as a member of the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board, Sarah can be found inside Lakewood Highschool’s weight room, helping young girls on the school’s cheer team improve their health and wellbeing on and off the mat. As a weight training coach, Sarah finds joy in showing young athletes what they’re capable of- not only physically, but mentally.

Sarah is my weight training coach. And she also goes to my church and she’s practically a second mom to me. She’s like always there for other people and does all these things for other people, and she doesn’t expect anything in return. She doesn’t care what other people think, she just does it to help out of the goodness of her heart. She pushes us to be better and she keeps us going. Jessy Wever, Lakewood Cheer athlete

Everyone needs a Sarah McGarry to keep them going!

To learn more about her incredible story, watch Sarah’s interview featured in the video player above, and stay tuned for our fourth “Remarkable Women of West Michigan” finalist reveal at 11 am on Tuesday, March 29 on eightWest!