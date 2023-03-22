GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Many of us are blessed to know of woman who is a shining light and offers so much to the world without complaint. To some, a woman who comes to mind may be a sister, mom, grandmother, cousin, aunt or friend. To the Kalamazoo community, this woman is Tiffany Parker.

In continuation of the Women’s History Month celebration, eightWest and ABC 4 are excited to highlight the extraordinary ways Tiffany Parker, our third Remarkable Women of West Michigan finalist, is enhancing the lives of others in her area.

Following in her family’s footsteps

Tiffany comes from a family of hard workers who dedicate countless hours and efforts to serving those around them. Growing up, she recalls attending board meetings, community projects, and attending church every Sunday with her parents and siblings. Having strong examples of what it means to be proactive in showing up for others and making a difference inspired Tiffany and her sisters to uphold these same principles into adulthood.

Once we got older, a lot of that stuff wasn’t happening anymore. So. it was like, we gotta do something because kids are missing out on a great childhood and fun. So, me and my four sisters, we kind of all talked my dad into creating a nonprofit due to the work that he’s done so much in the city.” Tiffany Parker, Remarkable Women of West Michigan finalist

In 2013, her family established a local non-profit, “Charlie’s P.L.A.C.E. (Pursing Leadership and Community Engagement)” named after her father, Charles Parker. According to its website, this organization supplies recreational and educational programming in hopes of providing “a positive outlet for the youth of Kalamazoo as well as an environment to plant seeds of hope, cultivating and developing these youths into effective community leaders.”

One of these programs is the Summer Youth Basketball League (YBL), in which Tiffany oversees. Through Tiffany’s involvement, the league has grown from having 60 to over 300 participants in one year. Additionally, the program now offers four leagues.

So, in Charlie’s Place, we sit on the board together, but I also work under Tiffany during the YBL season. So, she is the commissioner for YBL, and I sit back in amazement every summer of Tiffany and watching her orchestrate such a massive program. I don’t think people really understand how big the program is and the various components behind the scenes that goes into it. Nicole Parker, Tiffany’s sister and Remarkable Women nominator

Creating a much-needed space for Women of Color

Four years after the launch of Charlie’s P.L.A.C.E, Tiffany and her sisters Alisa, Teleshia and Nicole banded together to create another initiative, “Sisters in Business Michigan.” Established in 2017, “Sisters in Business Michigan” creates a safe space for women of color “entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs, innovators, thought leaders and creatives to network, strategize and build” all while removing economic barriers. Through grants, scholarships, awards and pitch competitions, “Sisters and Business” builds community funds to invest in the businesses of its members.

We give back because it’s what we’re supposed to do. When you have so much invested in your life, it’s not good to just sit on it. It’s good to give back and to give back what you’ve been given in life. Tiffany Parker, Remarkable Women of West Michigan finalist

Using her gifts to give back

Tiffany with members of the church. Photo courtesy of Tiffany Parker

By now, some of our readers may be wondering “when does Tiffany, a woman who wears many hats, have time to rest?” While we don’t know this specific answer, we do know that Tiffany finds great joy in lending a helping hand each and every day!

Keep pushing yourself, keep going because that’s when you know your work is not in vain and you’re doing what you’re supposed to do. Tiffany Parker, Remarkable Women of West Michigan finalist.

This remarkable not only dedicates her time to serving youth, women, and clients of her graphic design business, “Above and Beyond Graphic Designs,” but she also serves her church family at Tabernacle Church of God in Christ every Sunday!

Currently, Tiffany is a choir director, soundboard operator, designer of the church’s programs, and social media manager. In other words, she truly does it all!

“Tiffany deserves this recognition because of the work that she does. Often times. she’ll say “My reward is in heaven. I don’t need recognition. I don’t need any of these things”, but you do deserve your flowers now. You do a lot of work, you give, you’re selfless and who better than her to be recognized for the work that she’s doing?” Nicole Parker, Tiffany’s sister and Remarkable Women nominator

You go, girl! To learn more about Tiffany’s story, we invite you to watch her eightWest segment here. Also, mark your calendars for Monday, March 27! We’re revealing our fourth and final “Remarkable Women of West Michigan” finalist!