GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- She’s selfless, hardworking, dedicated to making her community a better place, and gives back without expecting anything in return. She’s a woman of distinction who deserves her flowers, and no, not just because she’s a florist! She’s Elisha Hodge from Battle Creek, and she is eightWest and ABC 4’s second “Remarkable Women of West Michigan” finalist!

We are excited to continue the Women’s History Month celebration by honoring local women who “inspire, lead, and forge the way for others in the community.” Last Wednesday, our first “Remarkable Women of West Michigan” finalist was revealed, and we are thrilled to share another inspirational story.

Meet Elisha Hodge!

Elisha is the proud owner of Plumeria Botanical Boutique, a “premier local florist in Battle Creek, MI, offering same day online flower delivery, and much, much more!” Although she didn’t initially have a background in floristry, Elisha teamed up with her mom, a florist who has created beautiful arrangements for over 30 years, to open a shop in 2015 where customers can find exceptional floral options, local products from other Michigan entrepreneurs and gifts for any occasion.

Most importantly, the shop delivers smiles to its customers!

Our mission here at Plumeria is to spread love through flowers! And that was from the very beginning what I wanted to do. Like, I just wanted to have this be a safe place for people to come in and feel comfortable and then be able to walk out with a smile on their face, or for us to be able to deliver a smile. That’s like the main mission. Elisha Hodge

Making a difference with one plant, flower and art supply at a time!

Elisha and her team are not only able to deliver smiles to customers, they’re also able to allocate resources and proceeds to local nonprofit organizations and businesses through an annual plant auction. The online event lists unique and rare plants where participants can place their bids, and any monetary amount received beyond the plant’s listing prices are then donated to nonprofits in Battle Creek who need “a little boost,” Elisa says.

The Arc of Calhoun County, a local organization “enriching the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” was a recipient of plant auction proceeds and has felt Elisha’s positive impact in helping the Battle Creek community blossom.

“It was so beautifully run and well-organized, brought in, I think, close to $1,500 to support our organization which is just amazing. To be a recipient of that piece and not seek it out, for her to initiate that contact is exactly the leader, the natural leader that she is.” Leah Ortiz, Executive Director for the Arc of Calhoun County

In addition to spreading joy through the online plant auctions, Elisha and the Plumeria team are able to support local artists in displaying their talents during Battle Creek’s weeklong festival, “Color the Creek”, but his isn’t all!

Elisa and the Plumeria team have also made it their goal to honor local fallen heroes buried at Fort Custer National Cemetery by teaming up with The Memorial Day Flowers Foundation to lay thousands of roses on grave markers. Since partnering in 2018, over 10,000 roses have been distributed to honor those who have sacrificed their lives to serve our country.

In 2022, Plumeria partnered with Victory for Veterans to raise donations for Veterans and help reduce suicide rates among these former members of the armed forces. Learn more about the initiative here.

It’s a blessing to be able to witness it and be a small part of it. Our community is in need of a lot of involvement. We need to dig deep and give back, and to watch her be able to do that and inspire others to do that as well is…it’s great to be the to be the active component and the catalyst at the same time. Bryan Mayes, Nominator

It doesn’t stop at the cemetery. It doesn’t stop at this place (Plumeria) and the sports teams and concerts that she sponsors, and the nonprofits she supports. We are not the only nonprofit. She is a huge community supporter, so someone that deserves that recognition is a person like Elisha because she lifts all of us up!

Leah Ortiz, Executive Director for the Arc of Calhoun County

Congratulations, Elisha! Watch her eightWest segment here, and catch the reveal of our third “Remarkable Women of West Michigan finalist” on Wednesday, March 22!