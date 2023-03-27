GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Although March is nearing its end, we are honored to have celebrated Women’s History Month by shining a well-deserved spotlight on West Michigan women who inspire, lead and forge the way for others in their respective communities. This initiative is part of eightWest and ABC 4’s Remarkable Women of West Michigan campaign, and we are excited to announce our fourth and final nominee. Meet Kaja-Thornton Hunter from Muskegon Heights!

Who is Kaja Thornton-Hunter?

Photo courtesy of Kaja Thornton-Hunter.

Kaja is the epitome of compassion, activism and zeal! As the founder and CEO of nonprofit Overcoming Barriers, Inc., owner of a local business and community hub, The “Us” Café, and creator of Kaja’s Flavor Packs, this remarkable woman brings people from all levels of society together.

“My love of everything pretty much just came from my love of people.” Kaja Thornton-Hunter, Remarkable Women of West Michigan

Helping an underserved population with “Overcoming Barriers”

A photo contributed by Kaja-Thornton Hunter shows Overcoming Barriers, Inc. staff assisting a program participant.

Kaja’s “love of people” inspired her to establish a nonprofit where individuals with disabilities can “find happiness in their homes, their personal relationships, and as contributing members of their community.” In 2017, this nonprofit, Overcoming Barriers, Inc., formed to make life more accessible for those with disabilities through adult foster care home, independent living and skill building programs.

As the nonprofit and its program members continued to grow, Kaja and her team sought a new office space and spot for the community to engage in daily activities, host meetings with other local organizations and form interpersonal relationships. In 2019, she purchased a staple of the Muskegon Community, The Barney Maffett Building, and transformed it into a nonstop hub for everything, The “Us” Café.

As reiterated on its website, The ”Us” Café is “more than just your neighborhood coffee shop.” It’s a “hub for community members, business owners, and local organizations to come together for the greater good.” And may we add, the café is also a great spot to grab a delicious bite to eat! While studying at Savannah State University, a historically Black college in Georgia, Kaja developed a strong love for Southern hospitality, food and culture. This love inspired the theme of The “Us” Café’s menu, which is specialty breakfast and lunch items infused with southern and Cajun flavors.

Customers can bring these flavors into their kitchen by purchasing Kaja’s Flavor Packs, a seasoning kit that helps “turn up the heat in any dish.”

Although Kaja’s entrepreneurial endeavors have brought her great success, she hasn’t let the accolades alter her humble and kindhearted spirit. Her mission is far greater than the recognition.

I’m not a big religious person, but I told God once, “Use me as a vessel, and whatever you pour through me as a vessel, let it touch and spill over to somebody else.” And that’s what he’s been doing. …Don’t be afraid to jump high toward your dreams. Once you jump, your parachute will open and you know, just take those wind shifts. It may not be smooth sailing all the time, and those wind shifts will take you from here and there, but just keep on holding on and you’ll land smoothly just where you’re supposed to be.” Kaja Thornton-Hunter, Remarkable Women Finalist

Congratulations, Kaja!