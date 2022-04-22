GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Every year, on April 22, we celebrate Earth Day, an annual event to demonstrate our support for environmental protection. In West Michigan, many schools and organizations set up events for the community to attend to increase awareness of nature, climate change, sustainability, pollution, energy conservation, and many more subjects.

This Earth Day, we want to encourage you to challenge yourself by testing your knowledge of important Earth Day facts, events, and themes. Take the quiz featured below and enjoy!