Did you know that Priority Health is the second largest health plan in Michigan, serving more than one million members each year? Priority Health continues to offer Michigan residents quality care and service when it comes to health care. Now they are expanding their maternity management program titled PriorityMOM™. PriorityMOM™ focus is to offer help and support to expectant mothers by helping them through their pregnancy. This program also helps to reduce the total cost of maternity care, preterm births and postpartum readmissions.

Since launched in 2021, PriorityMOM™ has helped over 400 expectant mothers. This unique program is designed to help mothers navigate the hardships that come with becoming a mother. Mothers who enroll also receive personalized information that supports and helps to inform them on their journey. This also includes resources that cover issues like hypertension, mental health, and diabetes. Priority Health has also partnered with Ovia for members to have access to a free pregnancy tracker and Byram for covered breast pumps. For more information, visit priorityhealth.com/joinprioritymom.