GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Nothing screams summer fun like seeing kids run and play in the sunshine with big smiles across their faces! On Thursday, June 22, kids at West Elementary School in Holland, MI, had the time of their lives as Maranda and the WOODTV 8 crew paid a visit to kick off the ultimate fun day for students attending summer school, “Maranda Park Party Recess.”

Imagine having one hour to run wild on the playground, jump around in ACP Entertainment’s huge and colorful inflatables, snack on treats from Meijer’s food truck, dance along to music by DJ Redd, enjoy tons of swag bag goodies from local organizations and partners, and meet princesses? It’s a kid’s dream, and today it became a reality for these West Elementary School students!

We're living vicariously through these photos our ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck captured at Maranda's first Park Party Recess of the season. We invite you to view the images in the slideshow gallery below and stay tuned to see which school Maranda heads to next.















































































































































































Photo courtesy of Mike Buck



















































































































What is Maranda’s Park Party Recess?

The goal of Maranda Park Party Recess is to bring the fun directly to five school districts to create impactful events for students attending summer school. This year’s event isn’t open to the public, but Maranda is bringing the Park Party magic to you and your family by allowing you to enter a fun “Park Party Recess Unboxing Blitz” contest here.