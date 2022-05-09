GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- American Idol’s monumental season is heating up! Before a winner is officially crowned season twenty’s winner, the top five remaining hopefuls will have a big feat to accomplish. According to ABC, on Sunday, May 15, the contestants will “travel to The Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas” to meet with Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre!

The country music legend and 2005 “American Idol” winner will offer the remaining contestants moral support before their performance and provide them with valuable tips! ABC also teases that “each contestant will perform two songs, leaving it all on the stage in hopes of earning American’s vote and landing a spot in the Grand Finale.” Aside from exhilarating performances by the contestants, Finneas will also perform his new single titled “Naked.”

Who are the remaining Top 5 “American Idol” contestants?

The remaining Top 5 contestants are as follows:

Nicolina Leah Marlene HunterGirl Fritz Hager Noah Thompson