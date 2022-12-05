GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The holiday season has arrived, and “Pictionary” is making this December extra merry and bright through a festive giveaway! From Monday, Dec. 5-Friday, Dec. 9, twenty-five viewers can win a case of four “Pictionary” board games to keep or share with friends and family!

How to enter the “Pictionary” holiday giveaway

According to “Pictionary”, viewers can visit http://PictionaryonTV.com/giveaway and guess the holiday sketch correctly to enter the draw.

“Pictionary” giveaway rules

As mentioned on Pictionary’s Facebook, no purchase is necessary to participate. The giveaway is open to “permanent legal residents of the 50 states of the U.S. and D.C.”, and contest entrants must be 18 years or older. Prize restrictions apply. Official rules are available online at pictionaryontv.com/giveawayrules.

What is “Pictionary”?

Hosted by Jerry O’Connell, “Pictionary” is a TV game show in which players take turns drawing an image inspired by a secret word. Other players have to guess what the picture is. West Michiganders can tune into new episodes of “Pictionary” on weekdays at 9 a.m. on ABC 4.