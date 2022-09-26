GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It has been two weeks since Sherri Shepherd made her solo talk-show host debut, and the Emmy Award-winning personality is spicing up daytime television even more! To celebrate week three of “SHERRI”, celebrity guests are stopping by for special interviews and segments. Check out the guest list for Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30. Michiganders can tune into new episodes of “SHERRI” on weekdays at 10 am on ABC 4.

“SHERRI” celebrity guest line-up

Monday, Sept. 26

Guest: Mickey Guyton

This Monday on SHERRI, viewers will hear the latest pop-culture trends and headlines. Then, Mickey Guyton takes the stage to perform her new single, “Somethin’ Bout You”, and chats with Sherri. Later, celebrity nutritionist, Dr. Ro joins Sherri for her “Best Life Series”.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Guest: Niecy Nash-Betts and Cocoa Brown

Sherri’s bestfriend Niecy Nash-Betts is in the building! The Emmy award-winning actor discusses her role in an ABC spin-off of “The Rookie” called “The Rookie: Feds”. Then, Cocoa Brown drops into Sherri’s Laugh Lounge.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Guest: Chef Carla Hall

Fall is here, and Chef Carla Hall is preparing Fall desserts while telling Sherri about a new show coming to Food Network called “Halloween Baking Championship”.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Guests: Idina Menzel, Cara Mentzel and Sam Fine

“Frozen’s Elsa and Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel and her sister Cara Mentzel tell Sherri about their new lyrical picture book “Loud Mouse”.

Plus, celebrity makeup artist Sam Fine shows us the latest Fall makeup trends,” Debmar-mercury teases.

Friday, Sept. 30

Guests: Alfonso Ribeiro, Kandi Krush and Foxxy Fierce.

Sherri delves into trending pop-culture headlines! Then, viewers hear the latest about the new season of “Dancing with the Stars” on Disney+ with Alfonso Ribeiro.

After, Women of Wrestling (W.O.W) members Kandi Krush and Foxxy Fierce step out of the ring and into the “SHERRI” studio!

Watch “SHERRI” with us on ABC 4 West Michigan.