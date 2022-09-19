GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Some of Hollywood’s biggest celebs and beloved public figures are making their rounds on SHERRI! Last week, the new nationally syndicated daytime talk show debuted on ABC. Sherri Shepherd kicked off premiere week by inviting special guests like Robin Thicke, Kym Whitley, and Sergio Hudson for fun interviews, moments of inspiration and to discuss hot topics in pop culture.

This week, the fun continues as a new line-up of guests makes special appearances from Monday, Sept.19 through Friday, Sept. 23! View the listings and watch with us on weekdays at 10 am on ABC 4 West Michigan.

Monday, Sept. 19

Guests: Oliver Hudson, Élodie Yung and Jen Hatmaker

“The Cleaning Lady,” a popular FOX crime drama, is returning. Oliver and Élodie are giving viewers a sneak peek of what’s to come!

Plus, Jen joins Sherri for her Best Life Series!

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Nicole Scherzinger & Eleanor Kerrigan

The Masked Singer returns Wednesday, Sept. 21, on FOX and Nicole is giving a rundown about the new season. Then, Brittney Levine recaps viral Tik Tok trends and videos. Lastly, Eleanor Kerrigan drops into Sherri’s Laugh Lounge!

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Guest: Jennifer Lewis

The one and only “Mother of Black Hollywood,” Jenifer Lewis, is in the building! The actor discusses her new book, “Walking in My Joy,” and gives hilarious insight on current events.

Plus, Sherri keeps viewers up to date on the latest pop-culture headlines!

Thursday, Sept. 22

Guests: Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Donny Osmond

It’s a family affair when Danny DeVito and his daughter Lucy visit the show to share details about their new animated comedy, “Little Demon.” And the fun doesn’t end here! According to “SHERRI” producers, “The Hollingsworth Family talk about their online series, “Gracie’s Corner.”

Then, Donny Osmond gears up for his first-ever solo residency at Harrah’s in Las Vegas and shares his experience with returning.

Friday, Sept. 23

Guests: Tyler Perry and Jasmine Simpkins

Tyler Perry, award-winning actor and director, dishes on his new film, “A Jazzman’s Blues,” debuting on Netflix! Then, entertainment reporter Jasmine Simpkins fills viewers in on top movies to see this Fall!

Finally, Sherri shares her opinion on pop-culture trends and headlines!