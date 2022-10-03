GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a new week, and Sherri Shepherd is welcoming a fresh new line-up of celebrity guests to her hit daytime talk show, “SHERRI”. From Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, audiences will hear about trending pop culture headlines, intriguing memoirs to read, the hottest fall fashion styles and what to expect in new seasons of popular television series!

Here’s a rundown of guest listings! Tune into new episodes of “SHERRI” on weekdays at 10 a.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan.

Monday, Oct. 3

Guests: Tyra Banks

Sherri gives her spin on the latest trending headlines! Then, American supermodel, actor and television host Tyra Banks stops by to dish on the new season of “Dancing with the Stars” on Disney+.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Guests: Tamera Mowry-Housley and Florence LaRue

This Tuesday, Sherri welcomes not one but two exciting guests! First up, Tamera Mowry-Housley tells viewers about her latest project, publishing a new memoir called “You Should Sit Down for This.” Later, Florence LaRue, “founding member of the Grammy-winning singing group, “5th Dimension”, discusses her new book, “Grace in Your Second Act: A Guide to Aging Gracefully.”

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Guests: Star Jones, Tabitha Brown and Matty Benedetto

Star Jones is returning to the daytime tv world and speaks with Sherri about her new role as host and judge of “Divorce Court.” Then social media sensation, actor and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown dishes on her new cookbook, “Cooking from the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-based Inspirations.”

Later, Matty Benedetto, another social media sensation, talks about “unnecessary inventions.”

Thursday, Oct. 6

Guests: Zachary Levi and Susan Moses

Prepare to be entertained! Sherri gives her hilarious spin on more trending headlines! Plus, Sherri invites her friend Zachary Levi to the studio to learn about his new memoir “Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others.” Then, Susan Moses, a popular celebrity stylist, updates viewers on the most stylish fashion trends for curvy women.

Friday, Oct. 7

Guests: Tori Spelling and Craig Shoemaker

Sherri is ending this week with a bang! On Friday, Tori Spelling stops by to talk about hosting “Love at First Lie: Who’s a Couple and Who’s a Con”, MTV’s new dating series. Plus, Craig Shoemaker has fun in Sherri’s Laugh Lounge.