GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Sherri Shepherd is no stranger to television, and fans of the daytime Emmy-award-winning talk show host, actor, bestselling book author and comedian get to see more of her radiant personality during the debut of her new talk-show, “SHERRI“!

The nationally syndicated series airs weekdays at 10 a.m. and debuts its first episode on Monday, Sept. 12. In celebration of premiere week, special celebrity guests and experts will join Sherri for fun pop-culture breakdowns, hot topics and moments of inspiration!

Check out this week’s guest list and episode breakdown!

Monday, Sept. 12

Pictured: Kandi Burruss — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Kym Whitley attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Me Time” at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Guests: Kandi Burruss & Kym Whitley

Topics: Sherri weighs in on the biggest pop culture headlines of the day, and a ‘viral’ grandmother looking for love gives Sherri advice!

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Guests: Fitness expert Joey Thurman joins Sherri to kick off her “Best Life Series”, featuring uncomplicated ways to exercise at home.

Topics: Sherri weighs in on viral pop culture videos and headlines

Wednesday, Sept. 14

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Robin Thicke performs onstage during the 25th anniversary of UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation’s “Taste for a Cure” event at Fairmont Century Plaza on April 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for UCLA)

Photo courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless

Guests: Robin Thicke & Derek Hough

Robin Thick joins Sherri to tell viewers what to expect during a new season of “The Masked Singer” on Fox! Derek makes an appearance to discuss the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars”, streaming on Disney +.

Yelista Jean-Charles, CEO and owner of Healthy Roots Dolls, highlights her product designed to empower young girls to embrace their natural hair.

Thursday, Sept. 15

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 26: TV personality Robin Roberts attends the 13th Annual USTA Serves Opening Night Gala at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Designer Sergio Hudson attends the Sergio Hudson fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Guests: Robin Roberts & Sergio Hudson

Sergio Hudson, acclaimed fashion designer and former stylist for First lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and Jennifer Lopez, steps off the New York Fashion Week runway to showcase his chic ready-to-wear collection.

Friday, Sept. 16

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Trenyce performs onstage at the Homeboy Industries 2019 Lo Máximo Awards Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Homeboy Industries)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 01: Melba Wilson attends “MJ” The Michael Jackson Musical Opening Night at Neil Simon Theatre on February 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Guests: Chef Melba Wilson & Trenyce Cobbins

Topics: Sherri fills viewers in on the latest pop-culture trends and headlines of the day! Later, Chef Melba Wilson of Melba’s restaurant whips up some of Sherri’s favorite meals! Then, Trenyce Cobbins, known for their participation in American Idol, graces the stage for a musical performance!

Don’t miss fun interviews and segments during the premiere week of SHERRI! Tune in on weekdays at 10 a.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan!

Episode guest lists and details are provided by Debmar-Mercury.