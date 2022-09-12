GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Sherri Shepherd is no stranger to television, and fans of the daytime Emmy-award-winning talk show host, actor, bestselling book author and comedian get to see more of her radiant personality during the debut of her new talk-show, “SHERRI“!
The nationally syndicated series airs weekdays at 10 a.m. and debuts its first episode on Monday, Sept. 12. In celebration of premiere week, special celebrity guests and experts will join Sherri for fun pop-culture breakdowns, hot topics and moments of inspiration!
Check out this week’s guest list and episode breakdown!
Monday, Sept. 12
Guests: Kandi Burruss & Kym Whitley
Topics: Sherri weighs in on the biggest pop culture headlines of the day, and a ‘viral’ grandmother looking for love gives Sherri advice!
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Guests: Fitness expert Joey Thurman joins Sherri to kick off her “Best Life Series”, featuring uncomplicated ways to exercise at home.
Topics: Sherri weighs in on viral pop culture videos and headlines
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Guests: Robin Thicke & Derek Hough
Robin Thick joins Sherri to tell viewers what to expect during a new season of “The Masked Singer” on Fox! Derek makes an appearance to discuss the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars”, streaming on Disney +.
Yelista Jean-Charles, CEO and owner of Healthy Roots Dolls, highlights her product designed to empower young girls to embrace their natural hair.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Guests: Robin Roberts & Sergio Hudson
Sergio Hudson, acclaimed fashion designer and former stylist for First lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and Jennifer Lopez, steps off the New York Fashion Week runway to showcase his chic ready-to-wear collection.
Friday, Sept. 16
Guests: Chef Melba Wilson & Trenyce Cobbins
Topics: Sherri fills viewers in on the latest pop-culture trends and headlines of the day! Later, Chef Melba Wilson of Melba’s restaurant whips up some of Sherri’s favorite meals! Then, Trenyce Cobbins, known for their participation in American Idol, graces the stage for a musical performance!
Don’t miss fun interviews and segments during the premiere week of SHERRI! Tune in on weekdays at 10 a.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan!
Episode guest lists and details are provided by Debmar-Mercury.