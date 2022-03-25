GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Get ready for entertaining new episodes of “The Real” on Monday, March 28-Friday, April 1! Beginning at 9 am on ABC 4 West Michigan, you can tune in to the one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning, and Emmy-nominated talk show starring Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Loni Love, Garcelle Beauvais, and Adrienne Houghton. Here’s a look at upcoming guests joining the dynamic group of hosts for candid conversations on beauty, relationships and love, style, and current events!

Monday, March 28

Kandi Burruss of “Kandi and The Gang” joins to guest co-host! Former “7th Heaven” star, Barry Watson, currently starring in superhero drama “Naomi”, makes an appearance. And, the first female director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Dr. Laurie Leshin, visits for an inspiring discussion.

Tuesday, March 29

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is making a highly anticipated return to “The Real” following her maternity leave. Former Disney Star CoCo Jones, currently starring in “Bel-Air”, makes an appearance.

Wednesday, March 30

On Wednesday, rising R&B artist signed to Roc Nation MAETA visits the ladies of “The Real”. MAETA is known for “Frank for You”, a song released in 2022.

MIAMI BEACH, FL – DECEMBER 03: Maeta attends the Roc Nation & Modern Luxury’s Yellow Carpet (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Thursday, March 31

Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara makes an appearance on Thursday! The show will also feature a round-up of the latest social media posts from ESSENCE Magazine.

THE QUEEN FAMILY SINGALONG. Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) ALESSIA CARA

Friday, April 1

Zuri Adele who plays Malika in the Freeform series “Good Trouble”, makes an appearance!