GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When the holiday season rolls around, prepare to see the ultimate light displays in your neighborhood or communities. For some, decorating is simply a way to showcase holiday spirit, but for families competing in “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC, it’s to prove they have the best display in the nation!

As with any competition, there can only be one winner. And on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 9-11 p.m., the popular primetime series will air its two-hour season finale (featuring episodes 1104/1101) crowing the light fight champions. Here’s a preview of what’s in store:

Episode 1104:

“All is merry and bright as judge Taniya Nayak sets out to crown a new winner of the “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” ABC shares.

Competing families include:

The Manfre family in Dyer, IN: The Manfre family creates a Bellissimo light show, merging their Italian culture and love for the holidays with over 55,000-pixel lights.

The Manfre family creates a Bellissimo light show, merging their Italian culture and love for the holidays with over 55,000-pixel lights. The Swenson family in In Topsfield, MA: The Swenson family creates an illuminated pumpkin patch ready to squash the competition with their dazzling light display and a surprise reveal that will leave viewers saying, “Oh my gourd!”

The Swenson family creates an illuminated pumpkin patch ready to squash the competition with their dazzling light display and a surprise reveal that will leave viewers saying, “Oh my gourd!” The Michael family in Hatfield, PA: The Michael family display is where Christmas past meets the present in a collection curated over 24 years, with 600 blow molds and interactive elements.

The Michael family display is where Christmas past meets the present in a collection curated over 24 years, with 600 blow molds and interactive elements. The Smith Family in Freeman, VA: The Smith family is putting Virginia on the map with their country Christmas walkthrough light display, complete with over 165 inflatables across four acres of manicured gardens.

Episode 1101:

The Great Christmas Light Fight (Disney) ROWE FAMILY, CARTER OOSTERHOUSE

On the season finale of “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” Judge Carter Oosterhouse sets out to crown the next light fight champion!

Competing families include:

The Rowe family in Madison, MS: The Rowe family transforms their home into a mom-and-pop traditional Christmas display decked with multigenerational DIY decor.

The Rowe family transforms their home into a mom-and-pop traditional Christmas display decked with multigenerational DIY decor. The Spacy family in Glendale, AZ: The Spacy family puts a haunting spin on their scary Christmas house, paying homage to a classic Christmas film.

The Spacy family puts a haunting spin on their scary Christmas house, paying homage to a classic Christmas film. The Hanson family in Marengo, IL: The Hanson family creates a farm-tastic Christmas display, revamping their barn into an impressive high-tech light show complete with millions of pixels and eight-foot flames.

The Hanson family creates a farm-tastic Christmas display, revamping their barn into an impressive high-tech light show complete with millions of pixels and eight-foot flames. The Tran family in San Jose, CA: The Tran family brings their light fascination to life with their tasteful holiday display expertly designed, including a “naughty or nice” wishing well.

Where can I watch ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ finales?

West Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4, and episodes will be available on demand and Hulu the day following their premieres.