GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s finale season on ABC, and this Tuesday, April 26, two primetime unscripted shows are closing their current seasons. Refer to the synopsis’ provided below for a glimpse of the season finales of “To Tell The Truth” and “Judge Steve Harvey”! Watch with us on ABC 4 West Michigan.

9 PM: Judge Steve Harvey

Titled, “Sister From Another Mister” – “Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star, and must rule on various cases in his courtroom based on some good old common sense. In the first case, best friends go head-to-head in the courtroom when one claims the other owes money for expenses paid while they were outperforming on tour. In the second case, a woman sues her former best friend for damaging her scalp and causing hair loss after using a bad product. In the third case, a mother and daughter battle it out over their family business, where one sues the other for lost wages while the other countersues for lost profits, on the season finale of “Judge Steve Harvey”. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere”, ABC says.

10 PM: To Tell the Truth

Cynthia Erivo, Donald Faison and Iliza Shlesinger are stopping by “To Tell The Truth” as celebrity panelists. “Our celebrity guests grill this week’s panel featuring a Munchkin from “The Wizard of Oz” film, aerial chains performer, grill master, maggot farmer and orchestra conductor. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres”, ABC says.