GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a new week, and Jimmy Kimmel will bring new guests to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Beginning Monday, April 25- Friday, April 29, catch a new line-up of diverse guests such as celebrities and beloved public figures on set, in addition to comedy bits and a house band. Below is a list of upcoming guest appearances. Please note that the information provided below may be subject to change, as stated by ABC.

Watch weeknights at 11:30 pm on ABC 4 West Michigan.

Monday, April 25

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Mo Amer (“Netflix is a Joke Fest”)

Tuesday, April 26

Rebel Wilson (“Senior Year”)

Randy Rainbow (“Playing with Myself”)

Wednesday, April 27

Miles Teller (“The Offer”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

Musical Guests The B-52s

Thursday, April 28

TBD

Friday, April 29

TBD